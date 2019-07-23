Brexit: Goldman Sachs revises odds on "no-deal" to 20% from 15%

According to Reuters, Goldman Sachs has revised the probability of a "no deal" Brexit to 20% from 15% after Boris Johnson became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Goldman Sachs further added that the risk of a pre-Brexit general election has risen and said it has revised down the odds of a "no Brexit" to 35% from 40%.
The GBP/USD pair, which erased all of its daily losses with the initial reaction to the outcome of the Conservative party leadership contest and touched a fresh session high of 1.2482, was last seen trading at 1.2440, losing 0.3% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.