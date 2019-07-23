Brexit: Goldman Sachs revises odds on "no-deal" to 20% from 15%

According to Reuters, Goldman Sachs has revised the probability of a "no deal" Brexit to 20% from 15% after Boris Johnson became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Goldman Sachs further added that the risk of a pre-Brexit general election has risen and said it has revised down the odds of a "no Brexit" to 35% from 40%.

The GBP/USD pair, which erased all of its daily losses with the initial reaction to the outcome of the Conservative party leadership contest and touched a fresh session high of 1.2482, was last seen trading at 1.2440, losing 0.3% on the day.