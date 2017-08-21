Brexit: Chinese investment in London commercial property tripled since referendum - Reuters

As per Reuters report, “Chinese investment in London commercial property has more than trebled since Britain voted to leave the European Union, most of it channelled through Hong Kong.

According to data from the CBRE real estate group, Chinese investors have poured in GBP 3.96 billion in the first six months of 2017.

Since last year’s Brexit referendum, Hong Kong investors have been snapping up the British capital's best-known skyscrapers, including the "Cheesegrater" and "Walkie Talkie."