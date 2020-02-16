Brexit: Britain and EU 'will rip each other apart' in trade talks – The Guardian

While depending upon the comments from French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, The Guardian came out with the Brexit-negative news on Sunday. The French diplomat is cited turning down the hopes of a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU while speaking at the Mnuchin security forum.

French foreign minister says it will be hard for the UK to strike a deal by end of the year given differences

‘I think on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, which we are going to start on, we are going to rip each other apart.’

He added that on his desk in his office he had massive files showing the issues of contention between the UK and France, including over fishing rights.

'Let us hope that it is done as quickly as possible even if there are many subjects and that we have substantial points to manage,' said Le Drian. 'I have one in particular (...) which is the question of fish'.