Brexit: Base case remains another extension followed by a snap election - Danske Bank

"Brexit negotiations between the EU27 and the United Kingdom (UK) government seem to have broken down; at very best the negotiations are going in the wrong direction and the blame game seems to have started," note Danske Bank analysts.
Key quotes
"Our base case remains another extension followed by a snap election. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to predict the election outcome due to the British voting system."
"Based on some of the comments in recent days, it seems likely that the Conservative Party will campaign on a hard Brexit agenda to curb the blossoming of Farage's Brexit Party. This also means that a no-deal Brexit is the most likely outcome in the event of a Conservative win."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950
The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest for this week, with the greenback recovering ground amid a better perception of risk, weak data elsewhere.
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."
USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens
The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.
Gold sticks to gains above $1,500 on risk aversion
After losing more than $15 on Monday, the troy ounce of the precious metal recovered its losses on Tuesday as the dismal market mood allowed safe-havens to find demand.
Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears
Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.