Brexit: 27-30 March the most likely trigger dates now – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst, Mikael Olai Milhøj at Danske Bank, notes that as expected, the House of Commons last night voted down both amendments to the Article 50 bill passed by the House of Lords, aimed at protecting the rights of EU citizens currently living in the UK and giving parliament a ‘meaningful’ vote on the final Brexit deal.

Key Quotes

“Also as expected, the House of Lords backed down when the bill returned to the House of Lords.”