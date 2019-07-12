Brent technical analysis: Eyes break above $67 with falling channel breakout

Brent’s 15-minute chart shows bearish channel breakout.

Immediate resistance is located at $67.14.

Brent oil could soon challenge immediate resistance at $67.14, as the 15-minute chart is reporting an expanding descending channel breakout.

The pattern indicates the bull breather or the temporary pullback from Thursday’s high of $67.62 has ended and the rally from lows near $63.75 seen on July 9 has resumed.

A break above $67.14 would open the doors to $67.72. The bullish case would weaken if prices drop below support at $66.70.

15-minute chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot points