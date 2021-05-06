ViacomCBS (VIAC) reported earnings before the market opened on Thursday. VIAC beat on both earnings per share and revenue. EPS came in at $1.52 versus $1.22 forecast. Revenue came in at $7.41 billion versus the $7.3 estimate.
VIAC shares were one of the stocks caught up in the Archegos debacle last month and have fallen sharply from 2021 highs.
ViacomCBS (VIAC) stock forecast
VIAC shares are trading at $40.22 in the premarket on Thursday, up 2.9%.
