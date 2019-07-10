Breaking: USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes

- Bank of Canada says degree of accommodation remains appropriate.
- Notes ongoing trade tensions are having a material effect on global economic outlook.
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement. With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pair gained more than 50 pips and erased its daily lows to turn positive on the day above 1.3130. Below are some key takeaways from the BoC's policy statement, as reported by Reuters.
"Degree of accommodation remains appropriate."
"Canadian economy returning to potential growth but outlook is clouded by persistent trade tensions."
"Raises annualized Q1 GDP forecast to 0.4% from 0.3%, raises Q2 forecast to 2.3% from 1.3%, forecasts Q3 GDP of 1.5%."
"Q2 growth stronger than predicted due to temporary factors, including reversal of weather-related slowdowns and a surge in oil output."
"Ongoing trade tensions are having a material effect on global economic outlook; escalation of trade conflicts remains biggest downside risk to global and canadian outlooks."
"Cuts 2019 global growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.2%, cuts 2020 global growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.3%."
"Ntional housing market stabilizing with significant adjustments still taking place in some regions; decline in longer-term mortgage rates is supporting housing activity."
"Overall inflation rate will likely dip this year because of the dynamics of gasoline prices and other temporary factors, expected to drop to 1.6% in Q3 before rising to 2.0% in Q4."
"Will pay particular attention to developments in energy sector and impact of trade conflicts."
"Investment in oil sector expected to stabilize by 2020 and exports should gradually increase; consumer spending expected to grow steadily."
"Estimates that China trade actions against canola and meat products will cut Canadian exports by about 0.2% over q2 and Q3."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level
Gold caught some aggressive bids and surged to weekly tops, around the $1411-12 region during the early North-American session.
USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.