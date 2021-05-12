Breaking: US annual CPI inflation jumps to 4.2% in April

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 4.2% on a yearly basis in April from 2.6% in March, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 3.6%. On a monthly basis, the CPI edged higher to 0.8% from 0.6%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core CPI, which strips the volatile food and energy prices, increased to 3% from 1.6%
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index surged higher after this data and was last seen gaining 0.55% on a daily basis at 90.65.
