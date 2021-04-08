Breaking: RIOT Blockchain to acquire Whinstone US

RIOT Blockchain announced on Thursday it will acquire Whinstone US for $80 million in cash and 11.8 million shares of RIOT stock.

Whinstone is an owner of the largest Bitcoin hosting facility in the US and has 300MW of capacity. This can be expanded to 450MW quickly, according to the press release.

"The acquisition of Whinstone is the most significant achievement in Riot's growth to date and positions Riot as an industry leader in Bitcoin mining," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot.

Market reaction

RIOT shares are up 2.2% at $49.44 in Thursday's pre-market.

