Breaking: RBA Lowe says economy still passing through “gentle turning point” for the better

- Says economy still passing through "gentle turning point" for the better.
- Says board continues to discuss merits of further monetary stimulus.
- Board balancing risks of further cuts vs costs of very low rates.
- Would see "stronger case" for easing if unemployment trends higher, inflation stays low.
- Recent inflation, jobs data show things moving in right direction, if gradually.
- Says rates already very low, policy has long and variable lags.
- Further rate cuts would have effect on a$, boost demand for exports.
- Says rate cut would help households adjust to high debt levels.
- But have concerns about effect of very low rates on resource allocation.
- Says risk low rates could encourage borrowing when home prices already rising.
- Aware of risk of too much borrowing driving excessive asset valuations.
- Will continue to watch borrowing, in particular, very carefully.
- Says bushfires to cut gdp growth by around 0.2 pct points across this quarter and last.
- GDP growth for 2020 as a whole will be largely unaffected by bushfires.
- Says too early to tell what overall impact of coronavirus will be, watching closely.
- Low rates make it easier for public, business sectors to contemplate long-term investments.
FX implications
AUD/USD has given back a little ground here, but the details are much of the same markets price in from yesterday's statement. There is a support structure in 0.6707 in AUD/USD to target following the 28th Jan range's 61.8% Fibonacci retracement target being hit on the RBA.
As for AUD/JPY, which is a keen focus considering the coronavirus, a re-run of 72 the figure at the next breakdown in fickle sentiment could be on the cards. For now, the bulls eye a correction back to the 74 handle to complete a 38.2% Fibo retracement. A 50% mean reversion opens the mid-point of the 74 handle.