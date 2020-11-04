Breaking: President Trump says ‘we won states that we weren’t expecting’, S&P 500 futures turn negative

“We won states that we weren’t expecting to win,” US President Donald Trump said while speaking from the East Room of the White House, adding that “we are getting ready for a big celebration."

Key quotes

“This is without question the latest news conference I’ve ever had.”

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it.”

We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.”

“We won states that we weren’t expecting to win.”

“Won Florida “by a lot.”

“We’ve clearly won North Carolina, we’re up 1.4%.”

“Without evidence, that he has won in North Carolina.”

“It’s also clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%”