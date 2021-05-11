Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported Q1 2021 earnings before the market opened on Tuesday. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.04, bang in line with analyst estimates. Revenue was $341 million for the quarter, ahead of the $332 million consensus estimate.
Palantir restated its guidance for 30% revenue growth for 2021-2025.
PLTR stock forecast
PLTR shares are trading at $17.60 in Tuesday's premarket, down 4.7%.
