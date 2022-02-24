- Gold Price outperforms as risk-aversion remains at full steam.
- Ukraine’s Pres. Zelenskyy’s comments triggers a fresh leg up in XAUUSD.
- Western response awaited, as Russia goes into a war with Ukraine.
Update: Financial markets entered panic mode with news today of war undergoing Eastern Europe and Gold prices seem to have no ceiling. After breaking through the $1,950 level, it quickly added another 24 bucks to its price, to trade at levels that were last seen in September 2020. Back in August 2020, the bright metal hit a record high of $2,075.19 a troy ounce. Gold Price is up over $60 per troy ounce this Thursday, and from a technical point of view, XAUUSD is extremely overbought, although there are no signs of bullish exhaustion in a risk-averse environment.
Meanwhile, global stocks are in sell-off mode, as investors run away from high-yielding assets. Finally, demand for safe-haven US government bonds have pushed the yield on the 10-year note down to 1.85%. Panic will likely continue to favor Gold Price, as things are far from over, potentially targeting $2,000. NATO has just announced that “We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance.”
Also read: Germany's Scholz: Putin must fully withdraw his troops from Ukraine
Previous update: Amidst intense flight to safety, gold price keeps pushing higher, as it surpasses the critical $1,950 psychological barrier amid a renewed buying wave in the European session.
The latest spell of risk-aversion is triggered by the bold comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he said that “we broke off diplomatic relations with Russia,” adding, “we will issue weapons to everyone who wants them.”
The bright metal will remain the market’s favorite in times of panic and market unrest, as it is considered as an ultimate store of value.
The risk-off sentiment-led sell-off in the US Treasury yields has also collaborated with the upside in gold price.
Gold Price: Key technical levels to consider
The metal hit the triangle target at $1,935 and rallied further amid intensive buying pressure.
If the corrective downside picks up pace, then gold price could look to test the triangle resistance now support at $1,907.
Ahead of that level, the $1,930 and $1,920 round numbers will help limit the pullback.
However, buying resurgence could see a retest of the 13-month highs of $1,949, above which doors will open up towards the $2,000 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
