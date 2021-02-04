Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark

- Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold.
- The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal.
- Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.
Gold dropped to two-month lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory below the $1800 mark.
The precious metal witnessed heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US Treasury bond yields continued scaling higher amid firming expectations for a massive US fiscal spending, which, in turn, drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
The US bond yields rose further following the release of better-than-expected US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Positive US economic data, along with the progress with coronavirus vaccinations lifted hopes for a strong economic recovery and benefitted the US dollar. This was seen as another factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the optimism remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, which did little to lend any support to the safe-haven XAU/USD or stall the ongoing decline. With the latest leg down, the commodity has confirmed a bearish below the $1800 mark and remains vulnerable to extend the depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1795.2
|Today Daily Change
|-37.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.06
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
