Breaking: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.29 as EU set to slap legal action against the UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will make a statement on Brexit shortly, in which she is set to announce legal action against the UK following the approval of a law that violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Earlier, Reuters reported that London and Brussels failed to achieve a breakthrough in talks about future relations. State aid is one of the stumbling blocks, with the bloc desiring broader rules than Britain is willing to accept.

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2860, down from the daily high of 1.2950. Support is seen at 1.2810 while resistance is at around 1.29.

Update: Cable has been extending its falls and hit a new low of 1.2842 at the time of writing.

Separately, Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Index for September was downgraded to 54.1 from 54.3 originally reported.

Pound/dollar rose earlier on hopes that the US Congress would agree on a new stimulus bill. The optimism about lawmakers' progress pushed back concerns about a contested election following the presidential debate.

