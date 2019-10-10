Breaking: GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.24 amid reports of major UK concessions on Brexit

GBP/USD is trading above closer to 1.24, up some 180 pips today. The rally follows a long meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. According to some members of the press, Johnson has given ground, opening the door to a Brexit accord.
Pat Leahy, the political editor of the Irish Times, tweeted::
"So am hearing that there has been very significant movement from the British side on the customs issue in the Johnson-Varadkar talks,"
Other reporters are saying that Unionists are expressing concerns about what the UK PM has agreed to.
Reports about major British concessions on Brexit have followed a cautiously-written statement released by both sides, saying there is a pathway to a Brexit deal, and announcing new EU-UK talks on Friday.
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour GBP/USD is still below 70 – outside overbought conditions – and allowing for more gains.
The Irish PM is set to meet the press shortly and may shed more light on his three-hour encounter with Johnson.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.10 after US inflation, amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.10 as US-Sino news provide contradictory headlines ahead of high-level talks. US Core CPI met expectations with 2.4% YoY. The ECB minutes showed opposition to QE.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.23 after positive Johnson-Varadkar meeting
GBP/USD has surged above 1.23 after UK PM Johnson and Irish PM Varadkar announced there may be a path forward for Brexit negotiations. New talks are scheduled for Friday.
USD/JPY jumps toward 108.00 on optimism about trade talks
The USD/JPY pair jumped toward 108.00 on the back of optimism regarding high-level trade talks between US and Chinese officials.
Gold: The metal breaks below the 1,500 handle after US CPI, eyes on trade
The yellow metal is trading below the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) while challenging the 1,500 mark. A break below $1,500 a troy once can expose the 1,490 swing low.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.