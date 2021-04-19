Breaking: GameStop (GME) CEO George Sherman resigns, Roaring Kitty buys more

GameStop (GME) has announced that CEO George Sherman will be stepping down from his position at the end of July 2021. GameStop says he may step down earlier if a successor is found before then.
Ryan Cohen, incoming Chairman of the Board, commented that “Sherman took many decisive steps to stabilize the business during challenging times” and “Gamestop is much stronger today than when he joined”. Cohen also thanked Sherman “for forming important partnerships with the new directors and executives who have joined GameStop in recent months.”
George Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, added that he is “very proud” of what has been accomplished at GameStop over the past two years.
Separately, Bloomberg reports that Keith Gill exercised options expiring on Friday to purchase another 50,000 shares in GameStop (GME) at $12.
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
Gamestop (GME) shares are trading at $164.20 in Monday's pre-market, a gain of 6.1% from Friday.
