Breaking: EUR/USD collapses below 1.10 on poor German PMIs

Markit's forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Indexes are pointing to an outright recession in Germany.
The Manufacturing PMI hit a low of 41.4 points, significantly below 43.5 points in August and well below expectations for an increase. The industrial sector in the continent's largest economy is critical. The services sector – which has been carrying the economy forward – is also down with only 51.6 points – barely above the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
The continent's locomotive is derailing. Earlier, French PMIs also missed forecasts and dropped closer to 50. The all-European figures are due out shortly.
EUR/USD has reacted with a fall to 1.0969 and the move continues. Support is seen at 1.0950 and it is followed by the 2019 low of 1.0926 – which is also a double-bottom. Resistance awaits at 1.10, followed by 1.1025.
Here is how the move looks on the four-hour chart:
More EUR/USD path of least resistance is down as Q3 draws to a close – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.