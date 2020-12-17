Breaking: AUD/USD prints fresh cycle high on big-beat jobs data

The highly anticipated Australian labour market data has been released, boosting the Aussie to new cycle highs.
Employment was expected to have risen by just 50k, driven by Victoria, but that has been smashed and the unemployment has also improved slightly.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment jumped by a stellar 90,000 in November, following an impressive rise in October, and the jobless rate eased to 6.8%.
Aussie jobs key data points
- Australia Nov Employment +90.0k s/adj (Reuters poll: +50.0k).
- Australia Nov Unemployment rate +6.8 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +7.0).
- Australia Nov Full-time employment +84.2k s/adj
- Australia Nov Participation rate +66.1 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +66.0 pct).
''Australian jobs surpassed expectations again in November, pushing the unemployment rate lower in a sign massive monetary and fiscal stimulus was bearing fruit after the country brought the coronavirus pandemic under control,'' Reuters analysts commented.
AUD/USD Update
AUD/USD was somewhat capped by the Fed overnight in a less dovish than expected outcome, although the bulls have not thrown in the towel just yet in pursuit of fresh cycle highs which were made on the data to 0.7587.
The improvement in risk sentiment has prompted some short-trimming effect on AUD which may underpin spot while the DXY melts away to fresh lows below the prior days low of 90.42.
There is still some room for USD net shorts to increase before aggregate positioning reaches the -18% lows seen in late September.
The CRB index (commodities) also points to higher highs in support of the Aussie.
Editor's notes
Australian Employment Preview: Positive surprise despite tepid forecasts
Australia is expected to have added 50,000 new jobs in November. RBA Minutes showed that the country has a “significant amount” of spare capacity. AUD/USD is consolidating at two-year highs and poised to extend its rally.
Description
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.