Breaking: AUD/USD prints fresh cycle high on big-beat jobs data

The highly anticipated Australian labour market data has been released, boosting the Aussie to new cycle highs.

Employment was expected to have risen by just 50k, driven by Victoria, but that has been smashed and the unemployment has also improved slightly.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment jumped by a stellar 90,000 in November, following an impressive rise in October, and the jobless rate eased to 6.8%.

Aussie jobs key data points

Australia Nov Employment +90.0k s/adj (Reuters poll: +50.0k).

Australia Nov Unemployment rate +6.8 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +7.0).

Australia Nov Full-time employment +84.2k s/adj

Australia Nov Participation rate +66.1 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +66.0 pct).

''Australian jobs surpassed expectations again in November, pushing the unemployment rate lower in a sign massive monetary and fiscal stimulus was bearing fruit after the country brought the coronavirus pandemic under control,'' Reuters analysts commented.

AUD/USD Update

AUD/USD was somewhat capped by the Fed overnight in a less dovish than expected outcome, although the bulls have not thrown in the towel just yet in pursuit of fresh cycle highs which were made on the data to 0.7587.

The improvement in risk sentiment has prompted some short-trimming effect on AUD which may underpin spot while the DXY melts away to fresh lows below the prior days low of 90.42.

There is still some room for USD net shorts to increase before aggregate positioning reaches the -18% lows seen in late September.

The CRB index (commodities) also points to higher highs in support of the Aussie.

Australia is expected to have added 50,000 new jobs in November. RBA Minutes showed that the country has a "significant amount" of spare capacity.

