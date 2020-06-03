BP evacuating offshore workers, cutting Gulf of Mexico production due to storm – Reuters

As per the latest news from Reuters, published early Thursday morning in Asia, BP Plc began evacuating workers from offshore operations in the US-regulated Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday because of the threat from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to strike the Louisiana coast by Sunday.

Key quotes

BP was cutting production at its Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Na Kika platforms because of Cristobal, the company said in a statement posted on-line. Non-essential workers are being removed from the Mad Dog platform, but production has not been cut.

Market reaction

Following the news, WTI inched up from $36.60 to $36.90. Though the black gold stays mostly directionless after stepping back from a three-month top.