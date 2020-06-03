BP evacuating offshore workers, cutting Gulf of Mexico production due to storm – Reuters

As per the latest news from Reuters, published early Thursday morning in Asia, BP Plc began evacuating workers from offshore operations in the US-regulated Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday because of the threat from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to strike the Louisiana coast by Sunday.
Key quotes
BP was cutting production at its Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Na Kika platforms because of Cristobal, the company said in a statement posted on-line.
Non-essential workers are being removed from the Mad Dog platform, but production has not been cut.
Market reaction
Following the news, WTI inched up from $36.60 to $36.90. Though the black gold stays mostly directionless after stepping back from a three-month top.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retraces from multi-day high, but above 0.6900, amid fewer catalysts
AUD/USD extends the late-US session pullback from 0.6960. While there hasn’t been a major change to the market’s risk-tone sentiment, US President Donald Trump’s comments recently entertained the Aussie pair traders.
USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 to refresh 8-week top amid upbeat markets
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s run-up to a multi-day high while declining to 108.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair awaits fresh catalysts to extend the two-day run-up backed by risk-on sentiment.
Gold: Regains $1,700, still near one-month low
Gold prices remain on the recovery mode from $1,689.46, still near the lowest since May 07. Global markets cheer broad optimism surrounding the economic recovery, upbeat data and improving geopolitical conditions in the US.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.
WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.