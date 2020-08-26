Bond markets expect US inflation to hold below Fed’s 2% target for next decade

The 10-year, 10-year Treasury forward, a futures contract that shows what investors think the 10-year Treasury yield will be in a decade’s time, has declined to 1.6% this year, according to Financial Times.

In other words, bond traders do not see inflation rising beyond the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target in the next 10-years. The Fed has mostly missed the inflation target over the last eight years.

As such, markets expect Fed’s chair Powell to signal tolerance for above-target inflation during his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Wednesday.