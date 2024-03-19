BoJ's Ueda: Outcome of spring wage negotiations was big factor for the rate hike

Following the Bank of Japan's first historic interest rate hike at the March policy meeting, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is addressing a post-policy meeting press conference on Tuesday.

Likelihood of achieving 2.0% inflation target is still not 100% but it's rising.

Stock effect of BoJ’s JGB holdings on long-term rates cannot be ignored.

But we will not use JGB buying operations, balance adjustment as proactive monetary policy tool.

Mindful of risks of sudden spikes in interest rates.

We always have taylor rules in mind when conducting monetary policy.

Outcome of spring wage negotiations was big factor.

We have come to a phase where we can slowly proceed with possible rate hikes, which I think is appropriate.

'Easy monetary environment' is defined as actual interest rate is lower than neutral rate of interest.

If price outlook overshoots or shows possibility of overshooting that could lead to change in monetary policy.

We conducted hearings with companies smaller than the ones we usually survey in our tankan.

Closely watching whether trend of big wage hikes could broaden among small firms.

Not necessarily confident enough that wages at smes will rise.

No comment on short-term currency moves.

Will consider monetary policy response if currencies cause big impact on economy, prices.

Don't think new policy can be called zero interest rate policy.

Don't know if latest step can be characterised as a 'normalization'.

As whether he had any hesitation about today's decision, says uncertainties over wages, consumption remain.

Don't have preconceived notion of which would come first, reduction of bond buying or rate hikes.