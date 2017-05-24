BOJ’s Sakurai: It is crucial for BOJ to maintain monetary easing

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai crossed the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the need to maintain easy money policy.

Key Headlines:

Will guide yields to appropriate curve to sustain economy's momentum toward hitting inflation target

There were some market views BOJ will raise yield target but underlying inflation remains moderate

Given still moderate inflation, uncertainty over overseas economies, it is crucial for BOJ to maintain monetary easing

Policy controlling long-term rates is a new challenge but BOJ has been able to do this without any big problem so far

No change to BOJ approach of pursuing monetary easing both from keeping rates low, expanding base money

Won't be able to achieve 2% inflation sustainably if policy makers try to forcefully stimulate short-term demand

Rising global trend toward protectionism may be weighing on public's perception on economic outlook