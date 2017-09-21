BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue easing persistently for price goal

BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue easing persistently for price goalBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, delivering his speech at post-monetary policy meeting press conference.
Key Points:
To adjust policy as appropriate to maintain momentum towards 2% price target
Monetary conditions are very easy due to yield curve control & QQE
We are still a while away from 2% price target, will continue easing persistently for price goal
Don't see any problems with functioning of govt bond market
Japan's 10-year bond yield has been stable
Will not comment on Kataoka's dissent
There is a gap in view over JGB liquidity between what various indicators suggest and market participants
