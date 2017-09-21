BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue easing persistently for price goal

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, delivering his speech at post-monetary policy meeting press conference.

Key Points:

To adjust policy as appropriate to maintain momentum towards 2% price target

Monetary conditions are very easy due to yield curve control & QQE

We are still a while away from 2% price target, will continue easing persistently for price goal

Don't see any problems with functioning of govt bond market

Japan's 10-year bond yield has been stable

Will not comment on Kataoka's dissent

There is a gap in view over JGB liquidity between what various indicators suggest and market participants