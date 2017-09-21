BOJ keeps economic assessment unchanged

BOJ keeps economic assessment unchangedBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the BOJ’s unchanged monetary policy stance, the release of the central bank’s monetary policy statement highlights (via Reuters):
BOJ says Japan’s economy expanding moderately, keeps assessment unchanged
BOJ raises assessment on public investment
Board member Kataoka said chance of inflation hitting 2 pct next year and onwards was low
CPI moving around 0.5 pct
Public investment has been increasing
BOJ's decision on yield curve control made by 8-1 vote
Kataoka opposed decision on yield curve control - saying yield curve control not enough to meet inflation target around fiscal 2019
BOJ decision on asset buying made by unanimous vote
