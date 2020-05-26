BOJ’s Kuroda: The central bank will do whatever it can

While speaking about the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Councillors) on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor H. Kuroda said that the central bank will do whatever it can to tackle the coronavirus impact on the economy.

Additional quotes

“BOJ will consider changing rates for its yield curve control program if necessary.”

“Would also consider expanding its special lending programs to further support firms, if needed.”

“BOJ ready to ease via steps such as expanding loan scheme, cutting rates, ramping up ETF buying or may come up with new measures.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the recent gains amid the upbeat market mood, as the US dollar loses ground across its main peers ahead of the US CB Consumer Confidence data.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY adds 0.13% to 107.81.