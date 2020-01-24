BoJ's Kuroda: Strength in business investment to continue

The strength in business investment in Japan is expected to continue, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Friday.

"Negative rates for a long time may mean side effects for the banking system," Kuroda added. "We have not seen any financial bubbles so far."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on the JPY's performance and the USD/JPY pair was last seen trading at 109.58, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.