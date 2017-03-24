BOJ’s Kuroda: See no reason to reduce monetary easing now

BOJ’s Kuroda: See no reason to reduce monetary easing nowBy Dhwani Mehta
Following are the additional headlines crossing the wires from the BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at a Reuters Newsmaker Event in Tokyo.
Must be particularly mindful of developments in medium-, long-term inflation expectations
Flattening of yield curve can squeeze banks' profits
See no reason to reduce monetary easing now
BOJ won't raise yield target in response to rises in overseas long-term rate rises
No reason to raise BOJ's yield target now from standpoint of financial intermediation
In japan it is essential for public to experience inflation above 2 pct for some time
Super-long JGB yields have risen, creating somewhat favourable environment for life insurers, pensions
Don't think BOJ will face difficulties in buying JGBs in future
BOJ will continue to examine financial intermediation, closely communicate with financial institutions
Even if JGBs become scarce, BOJ can impact rates with smaller JGB purchases
Upward pressure on consumer inflation from rise in energy costs is temporary, will dissipate in fiscal 2018