BOJ’s Kuroda: See no reason to reduce monetary easing now

Following are the additional headlines crossing the wires from the BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at a Reuters Newsmaker Event in Tokyo.

Must be particularly mindful of developments in medium-, long-term inflation expectations

Flattening of yield curve can squeeze banks' profits

See no reason to reduce monetary easing now

BOJ won't raise yield target in response to rises in overseas long-term rate rises

No reason to raise BOJ's yield target now from standpoint of financial intermediation

In japan it is essential for public to experience inflation above 2 pct for some time

Super-long JGB yields have risen, creating somewhat favourable environment for life insurers, pensions

Don't think BOJ will face difficulties in buying JGBs in future

BOJ will continue to examine financial intermediation, closely communicate with financial institutions

Even if JGBs become scarce, BOJ can impact rates with smaller JGB purchases

Upward pressure on consumer inflation from rise in energy costs is temporary, will dissipate in fiscal 2018