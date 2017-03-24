BOJ’s Kuroda: Risks tilted toward downside for Japan's economy, prices

BOJ’s Kuroda: Risks tilted toward downside for Japan's economy, pricesBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with Yield Curve Control" at Reuters Newsmaker Event in Tokyo.
Key Headlines:
No reason to reduce monetary accommodation
BOJ won't signal policy stance via daily market operation
BOJ reviewed its policy framework several times but no change to our stance of aiming to hit 2 pct inflation at earliest date possible
Negative interest rate policy significantly lowered nominal rates
Now is time to make most of favourable global economic conditions, maintain current yield curve
Corporate bond and CP rates fell, lending attitude became more positive after negative rates
Economic, price conditions improving but still some distance to 2 pct inflation
It became necessary to take account of impact of negative rates on banks
Economic momentum to hit 2 pct inflation maintained but lacks strength
Risks tilted toward downside for Japan's economy, prices