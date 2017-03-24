BOJ’s Kuroda: Risks tilted toward downside for Japan's economy, prices

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with Yield Curve Control" at Reuters Newsmaker Event in Tokyo.

Key Headlines:

No reason to reduce monetary accommodation

BOJ won't signal policy stance via daily market operation

BOJ reviewed its policy framework several times but no change to our stance of aiming to hit 2 pct inflation at earliest date possible

Negative interest rate policy significantly lowered nominal rates

Now is time to make most of favourable global economic conditions, maintain current yield curve

Corporate bond and CP rates fell, lending attitude became more positive after negative rates

Economic, price conditions improving but still some distance to 2 pct inflation

It became necessary to take account of impact of negative rates on banks

Economic momentum to hit 2 pct inflation maintained but lacks strength

Risks tilted toward downside for Japan's economy, prices