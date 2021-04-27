BOJ’s Kuroda: Can achieve 2% inflation target by patiently continuing powerful monetary easing

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank can achieve a 2% inflation target by patiently continuing its powerful monetary easing while speaking at its post-monetary policy meeting press conference scheduled on Tuesday.

Additional comments

Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed.

Consumption will be stalling at low levels during a state of emergency curbs.

Cheaper cell phone charges weigh on consumer prices by 0.5% to 1.0%.

Must support the financing of face-to-face service industries.

Could consider extending corporate financing support if severity in funding persists.

Currencies remain stable in a narrow range among major economies due to the 2% inflation target.

2% inflation target will be achieved in 2024 or later.

Too early to debate specific exit strategy from monetary stimulus.

How to unwind bloated balance sheet and raising interest rates would be issues to consider when it comes to exit strategy.

Don't expect any immediate major disruption from the US-China situation.