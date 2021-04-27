BOJ’s Kuroda: Can achieve 2% inflation target by patiently continuing powerful monetary easing

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank can achieve a 2% inflation target by patiently continuing its powerful monetary easing while speaking at its post-monetary policy meeting press conference scheduled on Tuesday.
Additional comments
Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed.
Consumption will be stalling at low levels during a state of emergency curbs.
Cheaper cell phone charges weigh on consumer prices by 0.5% to 1.0%.
Must support the financing of face-to-face service industries.
Could consider extending corporate financing support if severity in funding persists.
Currencies remain stable in a narrow range among major economies due to the 2% inflation target.
2% inflation target will be achieved in 2024 or later.
Too early to debate specific exit strategy from monetary stimulus.
How to unwind bloated balance sheet and raising interest rates would be issues to consider when it comes to exit strategy.
Don't expect any immediate major disruption from the US-China situation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.