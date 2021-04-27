BOJ keeps monetary policy settings unchanged in April, USD/JPY unmoved

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) left its monetary policy settings untouched following the conclusion of its two-day April monetary policy review meeting on Tuesday.

The central bank kept the benchmark policy rate on hold at -10bps while maintaining its pledge to buy J-REITS at an annual pace of up to JPY180 bln.

At its March policy meeting, the BOJ clarified that the 10-year JGB yield may move up or down 0.25% (not 0.2%) around its 0% target. The central bank also altered the ETF buying limits - removing the lower ceiling of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) while keeping an upper limit of 12 trillion yen.

Statement summary

BOJ’s decision on yield curve control made by 8-1 vote. Board member Kataoka opposes decision on yield curve control. Board's real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2021 at 4.0% vs +3.9% in Jan. Board's real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2022 at 2.4% vs +1.8% in Jan. Board's real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2023 at 1.3%. Board's core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2021 at +0.1% vs +0.5% in Jan. Board's core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +0.8% vs +0.7% in Jan. Board's core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.0%.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, USD/JPY barely moved and held its range around 108.35.