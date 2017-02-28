BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policy

BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policyBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, making a scheduled appearance in Parliament.
Key Headlines:
CPI to pick up toward 2% inflation target
Long term inflation expectations likely to heighten ahead
BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policy under current framework
Long-term interest rates may rise if economy improves and accelerates inflation to 2 pct
Policy affects finances but is needed for inflation