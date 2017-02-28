BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policy

By Dhwani Mehta

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, making a scheduled appearance in Parliament.

Key Headlines:

CPI to pick up toward 2% inflation target

Long term inflation expectations likely to heighten ahead

BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policy under current framework

Long-term interest rates may rise if economy improves and accelerates inflation to 2 pct

Policy affects finances but is needed for inflation