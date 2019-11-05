BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to closely watch fx, market moves

More comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he now talks on the exchange rate level and financial market stability.
Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.
BOJ will continue to closely watch fx, market moves and their impact on economy, prices.
Japan's financial system maintaining stability as a whole.
Excessive declines in long-, super-long interest rates could affect returns of insurers, pension funds.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seen struggling to take on the upside above the 108.80 barrier despite trade optimism-led risk-on market profile.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs
The USD/JPY pair stalled its fresh upmove near 108.80 and trimmed gains to now trade near 108.65 on dismal Asian Markit PMIs that somewhat overshadowed the renewed trade optimism while markets digest the latest comments from the US President Trump.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.