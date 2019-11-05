BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to closely watch fx, market moves

More comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he now talks on the exchange rate level and financial market stability.

Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals. BOJ will continue to closely watch fx, market moves and their impact on economy, prices. Japan's financial system maintaining stability as a whole. Excessive declines in long-, super-long interest rates could affect returns of insurers, pension funds.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seen struggling to take on the upside above the 108.80 barrier despite trade optimism-led risk-on market profile.