BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will guide monetary policy without preconception

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he throws some light on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

BOJ can cut rates, ramp up asset buying and accelerate monetary expansion if needed.

No change to our view we can combine, enhance easing tools depending on economic and price developments.

BOJ will guide monetary policy without preconception looking carefully at various risks.

New forward guidance reflects its stance of guiding policy with more focus on chance of future easing.

Expects pickup in overseas economies to be delayed by around six months compared with previous projection.

Don't expect overseas growth to slow further.

Must remain vigilant to downside risks.

Must be vigilant to fact financial markets are becoming more sensitive to risks.

Must carefully watch how sales tax hike affects consumer sentiment.