BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ not in situation that requires rate rise

More comments flowing into the wires from the BOJ Governor Kuroda.

Main Headlines via Reuters:

Some argue BOJ will eventually lose control over long-term yields, but this will not happen

BOJ isn't relying on energy price rises in hitting price target

It is essential for underlying trend inflation to heighten for Japan to hit BOJ's price target

BOJ is aiming for gradual acceleration of inflation accompanied by rising corporate profits, wages

A pick-up in Japan exports and production is becoming evident

Japan consumption is picking up and if this continues, companies will be more active in raising prices

Consumer sentiment is improving partly due to recovery in stock prices

Japan's economy is more firmly making steps toward recovery

If Japan inflation accelerates sharply in the future, BOJ may consider adjusting its yield target

Don't think BOJ will be forced to raise its yield target just because overseas bond yields are rising

Forex doesn't necessarily move in parallel with US-Japan interest rate differentials

Don't think the BOJ needs to raise yield target now

Don't know if inflation will hit 2% during my current term that ends in April next year