BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ not in situation that requires rate rise

BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ not in situation that requires rate riseBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing into the wires from the BOJ Governor Kuroda.
Main Headlines via Reuters:
Some argue BOJ will eventually lose control over long-term yields, but this will not happen
BOJ isn't relying on energy price rises in hitting price target
It is essential for underlying trend inflation to heighten for Japan to hit BOJ's price target
BOJ is aiming for gradual acceleration of inflation accompanied by rising corporate profits, wages
A pick-up in Japan exports and production is becoming evident
Japan consumption is picking up and if this continues, companies will be more active in raising prices
Consumer sentiment is improving partly due to recovery in stock prices
Japan's economy is more firmly making steps toward recovery
If Japan inflation accelerates sharply in the future, BOJ may consider adjusting its yield target
Don't think BOJ will be forced to raise its yield target just because overseas bond yields are rising
Forex doesn't necessarily move in parallel with US-Japan interest rate differentials
Don't think the BOJ needs to raise yield target now
Don't know if inflation will hit 2% during my current term that ends in April next year