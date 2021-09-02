BOJ’s Kataoka: Central bank must ramp up bond buying

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Goushi Kataoka is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the Japanese central bank must ramp up bond buying for the purpose of pushing down short-, long-term rates.

Additional quotes

“Govt, BOJ must communicate sufficiently in guiding policy.”

“BOJ’s role is to take steps to achieve 2% inflation at the earliest date possible.”

“Given economic developments, personally see need to take bolder steps on monetary policy.”

“BOJ must ramp up bond buying for the purpose of pushing down short-, long-term rates.”

“BOJ has role to play in combatting climate change as heavy rain, typhoons do affect the economy, household income.”

“BOJ will seek to address various problems while focusing on hitting its price target.”

“Must look at various data to gauge Japan’s export outlook, when asked about recent weak China PMI, rising covid cases in southeast Asia.”

“I do have in mind idea the preferable size of bond buying, but won't comment as monetary policy must be decided at BOJ’s policy-setting meetings.”

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is trading almost unchanged on the day, hovering around 110.00, as of writing. The spot is divided between the US dollar’s rebound and cautious market mood.