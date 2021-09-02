BOJ Kataoka: Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Goushi Kataoka raised concerns over the pace of the Japanese economic recovery on Thursday, noting that it is ‘not fast enough’.
Additional quotes
BOJ will ease further without hesitation if needed.
My personal view is that the BOJ should aggressively buy bonds, push down yields to prop up capex, investment in growth areas.
BOJ must strengthen forward guidance on interest rate targets.
Japan's economy heading toward recovery but not fast enough.
Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend.
Risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside.
Downside risk to consumption heightening.
Exports likely to increase as a trend for time being.
downward pressure on Japan prices easing but inflation far from accelerating toward BOJ's 2% target.
Japan's economy lacking momentum to push up inflation toward 2% target.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is trading modestly flat around 109.95, licking its wounds after the US ADP-led sell-off in the US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler
The United States Security & Exchange Commission's (SEC) chairman suggests that there is a sufficient number of cryptocurrencies that qualify as securities. The ongoing legal tussle between the SEC and Ripple is on the grounds of the same suggestion.
USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls
The U.S. dollar sold off against most of the major currencies after ADP’s employment report raised red flags for non-farm payrolls. U.S. yields turned lower once the report was released and the dollar followed quickly thereafter.