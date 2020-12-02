BOJ’s Amamiya: Need to pay attention to downside risk to economy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the economy.

Key quotes

“Need to pay attention to downside risk to the economy.”

“BOJ to make the right decision on extending virus programs.”

“Want to quickly launch a new scheme to strengthen the regional financial system as quickly as possible.”

“Chance is very low that new system to strengthen regional finance would affect interest rate formation in the market as a whole. “

“Any effects could be offset by monetary adjustment.”

Earlier today, he said that the BOJ would not hesitate to roll out further easing if necessary.

Market reaction

USD/JPY keeps its range around 104.40 on the above comments, adding 0.14% on the day.