BOJ’s Amamiya: Will not hesitate to ease further if needed

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will not hesitate to roll out additional easing measures if necessary, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Current powerful easing exerting an intended effect on the economy.”

“Corporate finance will remain under stress as an economic improvement to be moderate.”

“Will extend the duration of COVID-response measures beyond march deadline as needed, with an eye on pandemic impact on economy.”

“Must be vigilant to chance the financial system will be affected if corporate, household woes shift to solvency problems from liquidity constraints.”

“Private consumption gradually picking up, likely to continue recovery.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY bounces back towards 104.50, up 0.13% on a daily basis.