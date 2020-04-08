Bank of Japan (BOJ), in its latest statement released on Wednesday, said that it will take necessary steps to ensure economic stability.

Additional points

Even under current emergency situation, BOJ will take necessary steps to ensure economic stability. Will scale back some operations, but will continue with necessary operations while closely cooperating with govt, financial institutions.

This comes as a notification, considering that a state of emergency has been declared in seven prefectures of Japan on Tuesday.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY trades better bid around 108.80, as the yen remains unperturbed by the above statement.