According to Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, Japan’s external sector has been hit hard on the back of the slowdown in Chinese growth this year and this pressure has impacted the country’s manufacturing sector and this has been very evident in economic data this year.
Key Quotes
“The Reuters November Tankan Report suggested that manufacturers were the most pessimistic for 6 ½ years.”
“Unsurprisingly there are concerns as to how the services sector will hold up particularly in light of the recent hike in the sales tax which has impacted the confidence of the services sector. However, there is reason to suspect that domestic demand is holding up well and this appears to be allowing BoJ policy to maintain a policy pause – at least for now.”
“The resilience of Japanese domestic demand can be linked to an increase in public expenditure and to continued investment by non-manufacturing firms. The BoJ’s Tankan Report highlighted that business sentiment in this sector held relatively high levels.”
“In the approach to this year’s consumption tax hike, concerns were heightened by the fact that the previous hike in 2014 had helped tip the economy into recession. It is Kuroda’s view that the impact of the latest hike will be smaller “mainly because the net burden on households is small and various measures to smooth out demand have been implemented”.”
“Overall, Kuroda expects the Japanese economy to remain on an expanding trend though FY 2021 with the impact of the slowdown in global growth to be limited.”
“For now, it appears that the BoJ is positioning itself for steady policy into the end of the year, but the risk of another move early in the New Year is still wide open. Despite this prospect of further easing, we expect the JPY to strengthen moderately next year largely on the back of our expectation of another round of US/China tensions which would likely increase safe haven demand. On a 6 month view we expect USD/JPY to be trading around 105.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold: Bears likely to aim towards multi-month lows, around $1445 region
Gold added to the previous session's modest losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, erasing all of the gains recorded last week.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.