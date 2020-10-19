BOJ to extend deadline for two coronavirus-linked funding programs – Bloomberg Survey

According to the latest Bloomberg survey of analysts, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy settings when it meets next week.

Although the central bank could extend the duration of its measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic by January.

Key findings

“The central bank to stand pat at the two-day gathering ending on Oct. 29.”

“The bank is seen extending the deadline for two virus-linked funding programs and enlarged asset purchases at the meeting, 95% of them expect the decision by January.”

“The economists see only slight tweaks to the BOJ’s growth outlook and no change to its price forecasts, including its -0.5% projection for the year ending in March.”