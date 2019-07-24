BoJ officials divided on whether to ease policy next week or hold off on action - Reuters

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Bank of Japan's officials were divided on whether to ease monetary policy next week or hold off on action.

"Many in the BoJ see no immediate need to ramp up monetary support for the economy, but some worry holding off could trigger unwelcome yen rise," sources told Reuters. "Cutting interest rates deeper into the negative territory is among the options if the BoJ were to ease."

The USD/JPY spiked to 108.17 on these headlines but quickly retreated and was last seen trading at 108.07, losing 0.12% on a daily basis.