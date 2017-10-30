BOJ likely to remain on-hold tomorrow – BBG Survey

BOJ likely to remain on-hold tomorrow – BBG SurveyBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg published its latest survey of economists on Monday, predicting that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will keep its monetary policy settings unadjusted when it concludes its two-day policy meeting tomorrow.
Key Findings:
“Will probably keep its policy settings unchanged
Bloomberg Economics expects the BOJ to hold its short-term rate at -0.1% and target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around 0%
Likely to keep its purchases of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts unchanged
Slower-than-expected progress toward its 2% goal means it may nudge down its inflation projection for fiscal 2017
It's likely to stick to its broader outlook of a gradual pickup in inflation and moderate growth.
Board member Goushi Kataoka may dissent again - he dissented at the last meeting (his first) - saying the effects of the current stimulus weren't strong enough to meet the inflation target. There's a chance he will propose additional stimulus.
Long-term Japanese yields are facing some upward pressure as the Federal Reserve starts to unwind its balance sheet. This may lead the BOJ to step up the pace of JGB buying again (after a recent lull) to keep yields in check. Its guideline of 80 trillion yen in annual purchases of JGBs is likely to stay for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.