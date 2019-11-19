BoJ Gov Kuroda: BoJ will continue with powerful monetary easing - RTRS

BoJ Governor, Kuroda, is crossing the wires speaking in Parliament saying that the Japanese economy is sustaining momentum to hit the BoJ's price goal, according to Reuters News

Additional comments:

Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend.

BoJ will continue with powerful monetary easing.

BoJ believes it should have easy policy bias, must be mindful of overseas risks.

BoJ will conduct appropriate policy.

