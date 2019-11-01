Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group assessed the recent BoJ meeting and its renewed dovish bias.
Key Quotes
“The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its monetary policy stance and policy rate unchanged in the October Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM) decision today (31 Oct). However, it “dovishly” enhanced its forward guidance to suggest possible rate cuts in future policy meetings (without making any immediate changes)”.
“The BOJ’s new forward guidance states: “As for the policy rates, the Bank expects short- and long-term interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels as long as it is necessary to pay close attention to the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability will be lost.”
“The BOJ’s projected GDP growth and CPI inflation estimates and the forecast ranges were broadly adjusted lower across the forecast period. The effects of the consumption tax hike are still assumed to be “flushed out” by fiscal 2021 with CPI inflation projected now at 1.5% in fiscal 2021 (from 1.6% previously), well below the 2% target”.
“The “dovishly” enhanced forward guidance was perhaps to re-emphasize the BOJ’s commitment to achieving the price target and a signal that more easing measures could be coming (without actually doing easing in the immediate period). However, continued forward guidance without action will not cut it in the end, and we believe that the BOJ will eventually need to act on easing monetary policy via deepening its negative policy call rate to -0.2% possibly in 1Q 2020 (from -0.1% presently)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2950 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI, US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .