BoJ could modify its QQE programme this week – UOB

The bank of Japan (BoJ) could attempt to relax further the monetary conditions at its next event on Tuesday, suggests Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann.

Key Quotes

“Despite the March framework review, the adjustments were small and did not portend any imminent danger of BoJ lowering rates further.”

“We still expect BoJ to ease monetary policy further in the next MPM, most likely through reaccelerating its JGB purchases and expanding its lending facilities.”