BOE’s Cunliffe: Very often markets take a different view to central banks

Following are the key comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor, as he testifies before the UK Parliament's Treasury Committee (TSC).

“Very often markets take a different view to central banks.”

“Trade outlook has worsened since BOE’s may forecasts.”

Meanwhile, the BOE MPC member Tenreyro said that he expects interest rates to rise at a limited pace if the economy develops as BOE forecasts.