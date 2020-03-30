BoE stays ready to act following recent easing measures – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviewed the recently announced stimulus measures by the BoE to tackle the negative impacts of the COVID-19 on the UK economy.
Key Quotes
“Following two off-calendar rate decisions on 11 March and 19 March, the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the Bank Rate on hold at 0.10%, an all-time low, and did not announce any new additional measures at its scheduled meeting on Thursday (26 March).”
“In the accompanying Monetary Policy Summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the BOE cautioned that “there is little evidence as yet to assess the precise magnitude of the economic shock from COVID-19”, but added that “there is a risk of longer-term damage to the economy, especially if there are business failures on a large scale or significant increases in unemployment”.
“Despite yesterday’s relatively uneventful meeting, the BOE declared that it “stands ready to respond further as necessary to guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions and support the economy.”
“We think the Bank Rate will remain at 0.10% for some time, and the BOE will follow up with additional QE if more needs to be done. Fiscal measures will also increase along the way especially if the COVID-19 pandemic proves to be more protracted and severe.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market’s mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.
GBP/USD stable around 1.2400
The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
Gold remains confined in a narrow range around $1620 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a four-day-old trading range through the early European session on Monday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be a key factor capping gains.
WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower.